Mint Explainer: Everything you need to know about the latest Covid variant
The new variant, experts have warned, appears to be more immune evasive and has been identified by WHO scientists as a ‘variant of interest’
New Delhi: Two years post the emergence of the Omicron variant of covid-19, the virus has resurfaced in India through its off-shoot, BA 2.86 (Pirola) sub-lineage, JN.1. Kerala reported its first case in a 78-year-old woman, marking the country's initial encounter with this variant. The patient reported mild symptoms and has now recovered from the infection.