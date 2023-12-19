Mint Explainer: Everything you need to know about the latest Covid variant

New Delhi: Two years post the emergence of the Omicron variant of covid-19, the virus has resurfaced in India through its off-shoot, BA 2.86 (Pirola) sub-lineage, JN.1. Kerala reported its first case in a 78-year-old woman, marking the country's initial encounter with this variant. The patient reported mild symptoms and has now recovered from the infection.

Classified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organisation, JN.1 is believed to be more adept at evading immunity. Its emergence coincides with winter, a season when respiratory ailments rise, especially in cities where the AQI level stays between poor and severe. Mint explains what the new virus is, its symptoms and efficacy of the vaccine:

What is the new variant?

The new variant, experts have warned, appears to be more immune evasive and has been identified by WHO scientists as a ‘variant of interest’.

JN.1 was first detected in the US in September 2023. By the end of October, it made up less than 0.1% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most cases in India have been reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

India has recorded 260 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have increased to 1,828, according to health ministry data updated on Monday. Four deaths have also been reported in Kerala, till now.

Is the new variant infectious?

According to the CDC, JN.1’s continued growth suggests that it might either be more transmissible or better at evading the human immune system. But CDC also suggested that it has no clear indication as of now, whether the new variant is a risk to public health relative to other circulating variants currently. “There is no indication of increased severity from JN.1 at this time," it added.

WHO’s technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove, wrote on social media platform X, “Respiratory diseases are increasing around the world due to several pathogens including COVID-19, flu, rhinovirus, mycoplasma pneumonia, and others. SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. JN.1 (sub-variant of BA.2.86) is already a VOI and continues to increase in circulation."

At least 35 nations have reported the presence of the variant, with Singapore seeing massive resurgence in cases. “Cases infected by JN.1, a sub-lineage of BA.2.86, currently account for the vast majority of the covid-19 cases in Singapore. Based on the available international and local data, there is currently no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants," said Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

What is the Indian government's stance?

The health ministry, in a missive on Monday, sent letters to states and Union Territories, underlining control and management strategies. The missive noted that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and state governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates. However, as covid-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiological behaviour gets settled with the Indian weather conditions and circulation of other pathogens, it is important to sustain a momentum to effectively deal with public health challenges."

The Centre has also urged states to maintain a state of constant vigil over the situation and report district-wise influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Post the rise in covid cases, Kerala and Karnataka remain on high alert, and there is no restrictions on the cross-border movement between the two states.

What precautions should one take?

The symptoms are similar to those of other variants of SARS-CoV-2, said the health ministry. So, doctors are looking out for fevers, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, cough, fatigue, etc.

The advice remains similar to that for covid – stay home when symptoms show up and report to a doctor if it gets worse, persists, or the person is immunity compromised or elderly. Doctors suggest masking up in crowded areas, especially enclosed ones if the number of cases is increasing locally. Remaining in well-ventilated spaces reduces the spread of the infection. Also, washing hands frequently prevents infection.

How effective is the covid vaccine in this case?

According to both WHO and CDC, updated vaccines are effective against JN.1, the sub-variant. However, data from Singapore showed that those who had received their last covid-19 vaccine dose more than a year ago were more likely to need hospitalization. Experts said that wide coverage of vaccination and subsequent non-symptomatic infections are likely to have resulted in a significant level of protection in India.

According to WHO, sera from patients who had Omicron breakthrough infections (including XBB), exhibited robust neutralizing activity against BA.2.86, suggesting that upcoming XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines could confer added protection, by triggering the expansion of existing B cells that will enhance cross-protection against BA.2.86 and its descendant lineages (including JN.1).

The health ministry also expects the current line of treatment for the virus to be effective against the variant. While there is no advisory on taking a booster shot, doctors advise targeted vaccination for individuals who may have a compromised immunity system and the elderly, if required.

