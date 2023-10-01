Mint Explainer: How does the government plan to meet its fiscal deficit target?
Summary
- Despite rising oil prices and lower-than-expected proceeds from divestment, the government plans to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24
New Delhi: Rising oil prices pose a headache for the central government as they could cause it to overshoot on expenses, while lower-than-expected proceeds from divestment could lead to reduced revenue. However, the government plans to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24. Mint explains the steps it has taken to achieve this.