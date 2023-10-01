Mint Explainer: How does the government plan to meet its fiscal deficit target?

How has the government fared on managing the fiscal deficit so far?

The central government’s fiscal deficit during the first five months of the current financial year stood at ₹6.43 trillion, or 36% of the annual estimates of ₹17.87 trillion, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts. This was largely due to a sharp jump in capital expenditure, which was offset by lower tax devolution to state governments, and an increase in non-tax revenues, analysts said. In the year-ago period the fiscal deficit was at ₹5.42 trillion, or 32.6% of the FY23 target of ₹16.61 trillion.

