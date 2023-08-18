Mint Explainer: How has the monsoon been so far?
Summary
- After June saw deficient rainfall and July brought floods, August has seen another lull
The southwest monsoon, which usually hits the Kerala coast around 1 June, give or take seven days, arrived on 8 June this year. Rainfall in the June-September monsoon season drives the bulk of India's $3 trillion economy. It accounts for nearly 75% of the country's annual rainfall, which is crucial for agriculture, replenishing reservoirs and aquifers, and meeting power demand.