Mint Explainer: How has the monsoon been so far?

The regions that have suffered the most since the start of the season are the east and northeast, central India, and the south peninsula, all major contributors to India’s agriculture production, mainly in the Kharif season. The east and northeastern regions were the only ones with a rainfall deficit in July, receiving 32% below normal rains. Importantly, the southern peninsula region, which saw a 45% deficiency in June, was adequately compensated in July and had 5% above normal rain by the end of that month.

