Mint Explainer: How have regulators and airlines responded to the Boeing crisis?

For full-service carriers, which have fewer seats, such doors are optional and can be permanently plugged. In the case of the Alaska Airlines plane, the door was ordered to be plugged in by Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems, which separated from Boeing in 2005. It manufactured and installed the plug door and reportedly shipped it to Boeing as ‘fitted but not completed’. This would allow Boeing to remove the plug and use the hole in the side to access the cabin and install components. Boeing ultimately reattached the door plug at its facility.