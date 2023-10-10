Mint Explainer: How India is increasing its outreach in Africa
Summary
- During the recent visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, bilateral ties were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership and both sides agreed to deepen their relationship in defence and politics
The visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in October has put India’s increased outreach to Africa under the spotlight. From improved trade volumes to co-operation on defence and technology, New Delhi is putting a greater emphasis on the region. Mint breaks down how.