Mint Explainer: How India is increasing its outreach in Africa

How does this fit into India’s larger strategy?

India’s offer of space and digital payments technology is part of Delhi’s push to brand itself as a power that has the capacity to deliver on the needs of the global south. India has also started to export its major education brands. It announced that the two counties would set up the first-ever overseas IIT campus. This too has been seen as part of a long-standing part of India’s effort to incorporate technology and education in its diplomatic outreach in the region.