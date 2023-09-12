Mint Explainer: How is India pushing to reform the UN Security Council?
Summary
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged world leaders at the G20 leaders’ summit to make global structures, including the UNSC, reflective of current realities
Over the past few decades, India has pushed for the reform of major international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Among other things, India has called for the expansion of the permanent membership of the body, which currently includes only five countries. The reform of international institutions also featured prominently in deliberations at the G20. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.