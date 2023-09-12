Mint Explainer: How is India pushing to reform the UN Security Council?

How is the UNSC structured?

The United Nations was established after the end of World War II to ensure global peace and stability. The UNSC was created as a group of countries that would take “primary responsibility" for ensuring global peace. Today, the UNSC has 15 members: five permanent and 10 non-permanent. The five permanent nations are the US, the UK, France, China and Russia. They are also known as the Permanent 5 or P5. By virtue of their national power and their ability to veto policy measures, they exercise outsize power over the functioning of the UN. However, countries like India have increasingly argued that the UNSC is in dire need of reform if the body is to stay relevant.

