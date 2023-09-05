Mint Explainer: How the NMC is dealing with a fake-letters scam

New Delhi: India’s top medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC), has raised a red flag about several fake letters, allegedly issued in its name, asking medical colleges to increase the number of seats in various specialities. The regulator has clarified that such letters cannot be considered valid permission from NMC. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.

What exactly has the NMC unearthed?

NMC has detected a scam in which several medical colleges have received a letter, apparently from the commission, approving the number of medical seats in various departments. Such incidents were reported in medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh in June, but in the past two months colleges in several states and union territories have received such fake letters.

GSL medical college, Rajahmundry, received a fake letter asking it to increase the number of seats in general medicine from 14 to 40, general surgery from 14 to 40, and obstetrics and gynecology from 08 to 25. Similar fake letters of permission were issued to Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram, to increase the number of seats in radio diagnosis from 15 to 24 seats and in anaesthesiology from 4 to 18.

What has NMC said?

Appropriate action is being taken in accordance with the law, NMC has clarified, saying colleges must follow the information available on its website.

How can colleges validate official communications from NMC?

NMC has said that only emails sent from member2.marb@nmc.org.in are valid and that colleges must disregard information sent from any other email address.