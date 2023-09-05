Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mint Explainer: How the NMC is dealing with a fake-letters scam

Mint Explainer: How the NMC is dealing with a fake-letters scam

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:40 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

  • The National Medical Commission has unearthed a scam in which several medical colleges have received fake letters calling for in increase in the number of seats in various departments

Colleges in several states and union territories have received such fake letters In the past two months (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: India’s top medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC), has raised a red flag about several fake letters, allegedly issued in its name, asking medical colleges to increase the number of seats in various specialities. The regulator has clarified that such letters cannot be considered valid permission from NMC. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.

New Delhi: India’s top medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC), has raised a red flag about several fake letters, allegedly issued in its name, asking medical colleges to increase the number of seats in various specialities. The regulator has clarified that such letters cannot be considered valid permission from NMC. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.

What exactly has the NMC unearthed?

NMC has detected a scam in which several medical colleges have received a letter, apparently from the commission, approving the number of medical seats in various departments. Such incidents were reported in medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh in June, but in the past two months colleges in several states and union territories have received such fake letters.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

What exactly has the NMC unearthed?

NMC has detected a scam in which several medical colleges have received a letter, apparently from the commission, approving the number of medical seats in various departments. Such incidents were reported in medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh in June, but in the past two months colleges in several states and union territories have received such fake letters.

GSL medical college, Rajahmundry, received a fake letter asking it to increase the number of seats in general medicine from 14 to 40, general surgery from 14 to 40, and obstetrics and gynecology from 08 to 25. Similar fake letters of permission were issued to Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram, to increase the number of seats in radio diagnosis from 15 to 24 seats and in anaesthesiology from 4 to 18.

What has NMC said?

Appropriate action is being taken in accordance with the law, NMC has clarified, saying colleges must follow the information available on its website.

How can colleges validate official communications from NMC?

NMC has said that only emails sent from member2.marb@nmc.org.in are valid and that colleges must disregard information sent from any other email address.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 03:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.