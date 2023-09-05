Mint Explainer: How the NMC is dealing with a fake-letters scam

GSL medical college, Rajahmundry, received a fake letter asking it to increase the number of seats in general medicine from 14 to 40, general surgery from 14 to 40, and obstetrics and gynecology from 08 to 25. Similar fake letters of permission were issued to Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram, to increase the number of seats in radio diagnosis from 15 to 24 seats and in anaesthesiology from 4 to 18.