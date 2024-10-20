Mint Explainer: How can voluntary group insolvency smoothen IBC proceedings?
Summary
- The Centre has proposed the idea of voluntary group insolvency, a process where a group of related companies, often within the same corporate structure, voluntarily enters insolvency proceedings.
MUMBAI : The Centre's proposal to introduce “voluntary" group insolvency aims at maximizing the larger group companies' asset value and keeping the overall corporate insolvency resolution costs low. The proposal is expected to be taken up in the winter session of Parliament in December.