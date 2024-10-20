Mint Explainer: How can voluntary group insolvency smoothen IBC proceedings?

Why is there a need for voluntary group insolvency?

The aim is to restructure or wind up a group’s affairs in a way that maximizes returns for creditors. Group-structured business are interrelated and rely on one another structurally, financially, and operationally. This calls for an integrated approach during the restructuring or liquidation process, with the goal of maximizing value. According to insolvency lawyers, the implementation of the group insolvency option will enable the bankruptcy courts to pierce the corporate veil and hold group companies accountable as a single economic unit. In addition, it will also make the resolution process quicker and less expensive for group companies.