Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mint Explainer: India’s ties with ASEAN countries

Mint Explainer: India’s ties with ASEAN countries

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Shashank Mattoo

  • In 2022-23, trade between India and ASEAN countries stood at over $131 billion

ASEAN nations are a key focus area of India’s “Act East” policy (Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to travel to Indonesia for the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit next month. Mint looks at India’s ties with ASEAN countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to travel to Indonesia for the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit next month. Mint looks at India’s ties with ASEAN countries.

  • According to media reports, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, for the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit in early September.
  • Modi was unable to visit Cambodia for these meetings in 2022, and India was represented by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.
  • These summits are key for several reasons. While the East Asia Summit brings together the leaders of 18 Indo-Pacific countries to talk about security concerns, the India-ASEAN Summit allows Indian leaders to drive their relationship with a vital economic bloc.
  • ASEAN countries form a major trading bloc for India. In 2022-23, trade between the two parties stood at over $131 billion. This represented a significant jump from $71.5 billion in 2016-17. ASEAN nations have pushed for more economic engagement with India through the RCEP trade agreement. India has also looked to expand economic ties by renegotiating existing trade agreements with ASEAN.
  • Besides trade, India has also taken an increased interest in the security dynamics of the region, where China’s military presence has led to increased insecurity. From prominent defence sales to the Philippines to defence lines of credit to Vietnam, India has looked to boost the capabilities of some regional militaries.
  • During the last India-ASEAN Summit, Vice-President Dhankar “highlighted India’s activities to take forward EAS agenda in maritime security, HARD, and sustainable development of marine resources. [He] underlined the growing food and energy security that extends beyond EAS and Indo-Pacific, and called for EAS members’ full contribution to the International year of Millets in 2023."
  • ASEAN nations are a key focus area of India’s “Act East" policy, which calls for increased political, diplomatic and security engagement with Indo-Pacific countries.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

  • According to media reports, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, for the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit in early September.
  • Modi was unable to visit Cambodia for these meetings in 2022, and India was represented by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.
  • These summits are key for several reasons. While the East Asia Summit brings together the leaders of 18 Indo-Pacific countries to talk about security concerns, the India-ASEAN Summit allows Indian leaders to drive their relationship with a vital economic bloc.
  • ASEAN countries form a major trading bloc for India. In 2022-23, trade between the two parties stood at over $131 billion. This represented a significant jump from $71.5 billion in 2016-17. ASEAN nations have pushed for more economic engagement with India through the RCEP trade agreement. India has also looked to expand economic ties by renegotiating existing trade agreements with ASEAN.
  • Besides trade, India has also taken an increased interest in the security dynamics of the region, where China’s military presence has led to increased insecurity. From prominent defence sales to the Philippines to defence lines of credit to Vietnam, India has looked to boost the capabilities of some regional militaries.
  • During the last India-ASEAN Summit, Vice-President Dhankar “highlighted India’s activities to take forward EAS agenda in maritime security, HARD, and sustainable development of marine resources. [He] underlined the growing food and energy security that extends beyond EAS and Indo-Pacific, and called for EAS members’ full contribution to the International year of Millets in 2023."
  • ASEAN nations are a key focus area of India’s “Act East" policy, which calls for increased political, diplomatic and security engagement with Indo-Pacific countries.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.