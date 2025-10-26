Mint Explainer: Inside Instagram’s new password-protected Reels feature
Instagram is testing password-protected Reels that blend exclusivity and play — turning fan engagement into a guessing game. Mint explains what this means for creators and brands.
When Shah Rukh Khan dropped a behind-the-scenes reel from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, fans were puzzled to find it locked behind a password. The move wasn’t a glitch — it was a test of Instagram’s newest experiment: password-protected Reels, also known as Lockable Reels.