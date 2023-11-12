News
Mint Explainer: Is Dr. Saluja's battle against the Burmans worth fighting?
Anirudh Laskar 8 min read 12 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Summary
- Recent revelations that Dr. Saluja sold Religare shares after meeting a Burman family representative just before the open offer was announced could have two serious consequences.
Hostile takeovers are rare in India, and the power struggle that follows such moves often turns messy. The board of Religare Enterprises Ltd., chaired by Dr. Rashmi Saluja, is opposing a takeover proposed by the Burman family, which owns Dabur and is looking to buy a majority stake in Religare for about Rs.3,400 crore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less