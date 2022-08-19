Mint Explainer: Money laundering probe into Delhi Excise Policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other locations in connection with the "Delhi Excise Policy scam". The latest raid has plunged the relations between the Delhi-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no need to panic and the agency had been “asked from above" to harass them.

