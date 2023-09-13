Mint Explainer: Nipah virus returns to Kerala. What you need to know?2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines, experts recommend focussing on containment measures
New Delhi: Kerala is witnessing yet another outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV) which has claimed two lives so far this year, prompting the central government to intensify surveillance on bats, and deploy a five-member health ministry team to support state authorities. Four samples are being tested for the virus at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and genome sequencing is in progress to identify the strain involved.