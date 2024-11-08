News
Mint Explainer: What Sebi's proposals for REITs, InvITs mean for investors
Khushi Malhotra , Neha Joshi 6 min read 08 Nov 2024, 12:45 PM IST
SummarySebi's proposals for REITs and InvITs, including allowing interest rate derivatives and expanding the asset base, aim to enhance their sustainability and operational efficiency.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a range of measures to overhaul regulatory frameworks for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs), and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs)—special investment vehicles that allow entities to invest in real estate and infrastructure assets without direct ownership.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less