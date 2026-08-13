Mint Explainer: Is India spending enough to protect its cultural heritage?

What else is the tourism ministry doing to promote tourism and India’s cultural heritage?

The ministry announced two significant measures just this month. At a meeting of the cultural ministers of BRICS nations on 8 August, India adopted the Bhopal Declaration, which sets out a framework for member countries to coordinate conservation efforts, support creators, help museums cooperate with each other, and allow member countries to assist each other with UNESCO heritage nominations. And last week, Shekhawat teamed up with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos to launch the ‘As Seen On Netflix’ campaign, a joint initiative designed to feature India’s iconic cultural heritage sites in the platform's movies and shows.