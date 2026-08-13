India’s 3,688 centrally protected monuments are vital to reviving foreign tourist arrivals, yet funding for their upkeep remains volatile. Recent data presented in Parliament by union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows that spending on heritage conservation has fallen off after reaching a peak in FY24.
Mint Explainer: Is India spending enough to protect its cultural heritage?
SummaryThe ASI's expenditure on monument conservation, which peaked at ₹444 crore in FY24, has declined, even in popular tourist areas. This raises questions on India's ability to effectively conserve cultural heritage and attract foreign visitors, especially as arrivals decline.
India’s 3,688 centrally protected monuments are vital to reviving foreign tourist arrivals, yet funding for their upkeep remains volatile. Recent data presented in Parliament by union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows that spending on heritage conservation has fallen off after reaching a peak in FY24.