Mint Explainer: Is India spending enough to protect its cultural heritage?

India’s 3,688 centrally protected monuments are vital to reviving foreign tourist arrivals, yet funding for their upkeep remains volatile. Recent data presented in Parliament by union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows that spending on heritage conservation has fallen off after reaching a peak in FY24.
India’s 3,688 centrally protected monuments are vital to reviving foreign tourist arrivals, yet funding for their upkeep remains volatile. Recent data presented in Parliament by union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shows that spending on heritage conservation has fallen off after reaching a peak in FY24.
What do these funding trends reveal about India’s conservation priorities and tourism strategy? Mint explains.
What do these funding trends reveal about India’s conservation priorities and tourism strategy? Mint explains.
How has ASI’s spending trended across key tourist sites over time?
While ASI expenditure grew overall from FY22 levels, funding across most major historical circuits peaked in FY24 before experiencing a sharp pullback. Iconic heritage destinations such as Agra (home to the Taj Mahal), Aurangabad (Ajanta and Ellora caves), and Hampi all saw reduced allocations following their FY24 high. Spending on the Agra circle fell from a high of ₹24 crore in FY24 to ₹16 crore in FY26; spending in Aurangabad fell from ₹27 crore to ₹11 crore and in Hampi from ₹12 crore to ₹9 crore over the same time period.
This volatility mirrors broader capital underutilization within the ministry of tourism. As of 5 March, the ministry had spent just under 60% of its ₹2,541 crore allocated budget for FY26. This was an improvement over the previous fiscal year, when it used barely 19% of its ₹2,480 crore budget.
Why does this matter?
India continues to struggle with its post-pandemic tourism recovery, even as its rich cultural heritage remains a primary draw for global travelers. Foreign tourist arrivals dropped 9.4% year-on-year to 9.02 million in 2025, remaining well below pre-pandemic levels of nearly 11 million in 2019. Well-maintained monuments are critical to reversing this trend and regaining international market share.
How does India fare on efforts to conserve its heritage?
While there are no universal benchmarks for monument preservation, global expenditure varies widely. According to Unesco data, per-capita spending on cultural and natural heritage ranges from as little as $3 (PPP) in lower-investment regions to as much as $500 (PPP) in high-spending nations. Countries in Europe and North America lead global spending, with a median allocation of $93 (PPP) per capita.
Conservation architects and experts say India needs to allocate significantly more funds toward monument protection, and spend those resources far more efficiently. “There may be big sites that have good maintenance because of good tourist footfalls,” Namita Jaspal, a heritage conservation expert and founder of Heritage Preservation Atelier, told Mint. Many overlooked monuments could be protected with minimal funding if preventive scientific analysis and regular maintenance were prioritized, she added.
What else is the tourism ministry doing to promote tourism and India’s cultural heritage?
The ministry announced two significant measures just this month. At a meeting of the cultural ministers of BRICS nations on 8 August, India adopted the Bhopal Declaration, which sets out a framework for member countries to coordinate conservation efforts, support creators, help museums cooperate with each other, and allow member countries to assist each other with UNESCO heritage nominations. And last week, Shekhawat teamed up with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos to launch the ‘As Seen On Netflix’ campaign, a joint initiative designed to feature India’s iconic cultural heritage sites in the platform's movies and shows.