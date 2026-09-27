Mint Explainer | Why a super-charged El Niño is a postcard from our future

The ongoing El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean is gaining strength faster than any previously recorded event. The event is likely to peak between November and January and countries across the world are likely to be most impacted in 2027.
For India, El Niño’s first kill was the south-west monsoon, causing the widest rainfall deficit in 11 years. Two major states, Maharashtra and Karnataka, have announced a drought so far. The coming months could see more risks unravel: a warmer winter, higher food prices and water scarcity next summer. Mint explains.