Mint Explainer: The importance of PM Modi's visit to Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Greece next week, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has announced. Mint explains the importance of the visit.
- An Indian Prime Minister is set to visit Greece for the first time in 40 years. The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that PM Modi will travel to the country on 25 August, right after his visit to South Africa for the BRICS summit.
- “India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. [PM Modi] will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship," the ministry said. Modi is also expected to meet with business leaders and the Indian diaspora in Greece.
- His visit is the first by an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi’s in 1983. In 2021, India’s top diplomat S Jaishankar visited the country, the first by an Indian foreign minister in 18 years.
- According to media reports, the two countries are planning to increase their ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership during Modi’s visit. Talks are also likely to feature the possibility of a migration agreement to improve the flow of workers.
- Greece has long been friendly to India. India conducted nuclear tests in 1998, and Greece’s defence minister visited India later that year, becoming the first defence minister of a NATO country to do so.
- Greece has also supported India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and its attempts to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group. It has also joined India-led groupings such as the International Solar Alliance. It has also refrained from taking positions on India’s internal politics, including issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- The two countries held a bilateral defence exercise in the Aegean Sea in July. “INS Chennai naval ship of the Indian Navy visited Souda Bay, Crete from 27-29 July, 2023 and undertook a passage exercise with the Hellenic Naval Ship Nikiforos Fokas in the Aegian Sea," according to India’s embassy in Greece.
