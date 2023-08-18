Mint Explainer: What are ARCs and how have they performed?
Summary
- These institutions act as focussed recovery and turnaround specialists that buy bad debt and pay either in cash or a mix of cash and security receipts
Recent deals to acquire stressed assets from banks have put the spotlight back on a category of institutions that make money by turning around or recovering such dud assets. Mint reported last month about how asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are capitalising on the opportunity to acquire written-off loans. Mint takes a closer look at ARCs and how they make money.