What are ARCs?

Banks and non-bank lenders use asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to clear their balance sheet of non-performing assets. Empowered by the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, these institutions act as focussed recovery and turnaround specialists that buy bad debt and pay either in cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. The set up is beneficial to lenders, who can spend fewer man hours on recovery and focus on fresh loans. As of 31 July 2022, there were 29 ARCs registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

