Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mint Explainer: What are the implications of the Supreme Court order on stubble burning?

Mint Explainer: What are the implications of the Supreme Court order on stubble burning?

Puja Das

  • ‘We want this stopped altogether — whether you take forceful action or give incentives against the burning of stubble,’ the court said

Stubble burning is the age-old practice of setting crop residue on fire to clear the field for the next crop (Photo: ANI)

Amid worsening air quality in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop burning crop stubble immediately, saying it was a “substantial" contributor to air pollution in Delhi.

Amid worsening air quality in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop burning crop stubble immediately, saying it was a “substantial" contributor to air pollution in Delhi.

The court said, “We want this stopped altogether — whether you take forceful action or give incentives against the burning of stubble, you must stop it. We are at zero level of patience on these issues. This must be sorted tomorrow so that it does not happen next year." Mint examines what this means for farmers and states.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The court said, “We want this stopped altogether — whether you take forceful action or give incentives against the burning of stubble, you must stop it. We are at zero level of patience on these issues. This must be sorted tomorrow so that it does not happen next year." Mint examines what this means for farmers and states.

What are the implications of this order?

Stubble burning is the age-old practice of setting crop residue on fire to clear the field for the next crop. Farmers are always under pressure to sow the next crop on time to maximise their yield, and the easiest way to do so is to burn the residue. They also burn stubble for economic reasons, as combine harvester machines are expensive. As the Supreme Court has directed state governments to halt the practice immediately, poorer farmers could be hit hard.

Which sustainable alternatives could be adopted to prevent pollution?

Regenerative agriculture or regenerative farming could be a sustainable alternative. It provides an alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity, curbing the impact of agriculture on climate, water resources and biodiversity, and boosting farm productivity and profitability.

Regenerative agriculture practices allow farmers to plant a new crop immediately after harvest and alternate between cash and cover crops. Regular crop rotation helps control pests and conserves moisture in the soil.

What can the government do to curb stubble-burning?

The union government and state governments could encourage the manufacturing of harvester machines such as Happy Seeder, developed by the Punjab government in collaboration with CSIRO, the Australian government’s scientific research agency. These could be made available to farmers for free or at subsidised rates. Experts suggest creating a mechanism to provide free equipment to farmers with two acres or less land to help them reuse stubble rather than burn it.

A third alternative could be phasing out paddy cultivation in northern states where stubble burning is rife, with the union government purchasing other crops at their minimum support price. Currently only wheat and paddy are procured at scale from farmers at their assured MSPs.

The union government has been trying to discourage farmers by releasing funds under the crop residue management scheme for paddy straw. It has so far released about 3,333 crore to the governments of Punjab, Delhi and NCR states to subsidise machines for individual farmers and cooperatives to facilitate on-site management of paddy straw.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 03:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.