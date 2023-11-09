What are the implications of this order?

Stubble burning is the age-old practice of setting crop residue on fire to clear the field for the next crop. Farmers are always under pressure to sow the next crop on time to maximise their yield, and the easiest way to do so is to burn the residue. They also burn stubble for economic reasons, as combine harvester machines are expensive. As the Supreme Court has directed state governments to halt the practice immediately, poorer farmers could be hit hard.