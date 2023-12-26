Mint Explainer: What does Jaishankar's five-day visit to Russia aim to achieve?

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar landed in Russia on Monday for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to meet the country’s top economic and foreign policy officials.

While his agenda promises much, observers have pointed out that this is the second time prime minister Narendra Modi has skipped his annual summit with Vladimir Putin.

What is on Jaishankar’s agenda?

India’s top diplomat is expected to meet with Russia's deputy prime minister Denis Manturov and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit, which ends on 29 December.

“​During this visit, EAM will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia H.E. Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement. EAM will meet his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Russia H.E. Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues," the MEA said in a press statement.

Are there any specific topics of interest?

On the economic front, India and Russia will likely discuss the India-Eurasia Economic Union (EEU) free trade agreement. Both countries have expressed their eagerness to sign the agreement as soon as possible.

India and Russia have also discussed ways to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries, which is heavily skewed in Moscow’s favour. India wants to increase its exports to Russia, while Russia wants to see Indian investment in the regions of the Far East.

The two countries are also working on a maritime trade route to increase trade. Bilateral trade between India and Russia reached almost $50 billion in January-September 2023, according to Russian ambassador Denis Alipov. The increase was largely due to the surge in hydrocarbon and energy flows between the two countries. The Ukraine war and other strategic questions are also likely to come up during Jaishankar's meeting with Lavrov.

Are there any irritants?

Observers have pointed out that this will be the second time that prime minister Narendra Modi has skipped his annual summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting did not take place in 2022 and Russia’s president also skipped the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi this year.

Some argue that this represents an Indian signal to Western powers, who have watched New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow closely since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

What does this mean for the India-Russia relationship?

India continues to have a robust trade relationship with Russia and defence ties remain important for the armed forces. Jaishankar has also publicly praised the bilateral relationship, citing its stability and durability.

However, there are signs that India is looking to reduce its exposure to Moscow while maintaining it as a vital ally. Russia’s share of Indian arms imports has fallen over the past five years as India has sought out new partners. The lack of an annual leaders' summit for two years may also indicates how much visibility India wants to give the relationship.