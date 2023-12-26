News
Mint Explainer: What does Jaishankar's five-day visit to Russia aim to achieve?
Summary
- He is expected to meet with Russia's deputy prime minister Denis Manturov and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, but experts have pointed out that this is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has skipped his annual summit with Vladimir Putin.
India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar landed in Russia on Monday for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to meet the country’s top economic and foreign policy officials.
