The proportion of spending on food fell in both rural and urban areas, driven by lower expenditure on cereals. This is a natural process ― as incomes rise, the share of expenditure on food falls. Also, with higher incomes and more spending power, households tend to reduce their consumption of cereals and increase their intake of protein. The magnitude of that change will be known only once the NSSO publishes the detailed report. Subsidised and free foodgrain schemes under the National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna also contributed to lower household expenditure on cereals.