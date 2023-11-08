Mint Explainer: What has changed for Apple in India?
Summary
- Eight to nine million iPhones are expected to be bought in India this year, from just one million in 2013
Apple's perspective on India has shifted significantly in the past few years. Having initially seen the country as a small market, not worthy of significant attention, the company's stance has transformed over the past couple of years as its revenues have skyrocketed. This quarter Apple achieved unprecedented revenue from India, prompting CEO Tim Cook to express optimism regarding the Indian market.