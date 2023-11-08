Mint Explainer: What has changed for Apple in India?

Why has this view changed?

Apple has seen the change in the Indian market buying trends, with more consumers taking to iPhones. Eight to nine million units are expected to be bought in India this year from just one million back in 2013. Apple's market share has increased from 1-1.5% to about 6% in 2023 and is expected to rise further. Revenues from India are expected to hit $10 billion this year, 10 times its what they were in 2015.