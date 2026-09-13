Mint Explainer | What India’s latest land-records push aims to change

The Centre’s latest push to modernize India’s land records is moving beyond digitization. The operational guidelines for Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) 3.0, launched on 10 September, seek to connect land records, registration databases, cadastral maps and revenue courts into a single interoperable digital ecosystem.
The shift comes after earlier phases brought most land records and registration offices online. The new phase aims to make these systems work together—potentially making ownership easier to verify, reducing disputes and simplifying property transactions.