Mint Explainer | What India’s latest land-records push aims to change

The Centre’s latest push to modernize India’s land records is moving beyond digitization. The operational guidelines for Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) 3.0, launched on 10 September, seek to connect land records, registration databases, cadastral maps and revenue courts into a single interoperable digital ecosystem.
The Centre’s latest push to modernize India’s land records is moving beyond digitization. The operational guidelines for Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) 3.0, launched on 10 September, seek to connect land records, registration databases, cadastral maps and revenue courts into a single interoperable digital ecosystem.
The shift comes after earlier phases brought most land records and registration offices online. The new phase aims to make these systems work together—potentially making ownership easier to verify, reducing disputes and simplifying property transactions.
The shift comes after earlier phases brought most land records and registration offices online. The new phase aims to make these systems work together—potentially making ownership easier to verify, reducing disputes and simplifying property transactions.
Mint explains what DILRMP 3.0 changes, and what it will take to make it work on the ground.
Why does DILRMP 3.0 matter?
India has digitized most land records, but the information remains fragmented across revenue departments, registration offices and survey agencies. Differences between textual records, cadastral maps and actual possession can fuel disputes, delay property transactions and make it harder to access institutional credit.
DILRMP 3.0 seeks to address this gap by making these systems interoperable. The focus is shifting from simply computerizing records to creating a more integrated digital land-administration system in which ownership, maps, registrations and court cases can be accessed and verified more easily.
The programme will run as a central sector scheme from 2026 to 2031, with an anticipated financial outlay of ₹565.50 crore.
What problem is the government trying to solve?
Digitization does not by itself resolve problems caused by outdated records or mismatches between different sources of land information. Such discrepancies can surface during inheritance, sale or partition, making ownership harder to establish.
DILRMP 3.0 aims to address this by integrating land records with registration systems, cadastral maps and revenue courts through a GIS-enabled digital framework called the Land Stack. The broader objective is to create a more reliable digital record of land ownership while reducing the need for citizens to repeatedly visit government offices.
The programme places particular emphasis on "Ease of Living" and "Ease of Doing Business". It proposes secure, API (Application Programming Interface)-based integration to enable more seamless and proactive citizen services.
How is 3.0 different?
The DILRMP was launched in 2016, evolving from the National Land Records Modernization Programme (NLRMP), to modernize land-record management, reduce disputes and improve transparency.
The earlier phases focused largely on computerizing and digitizing individual records and offices. They have achieved 99.90% computerization of Records of Rights, 97% digitization of cadastral maps and 99% computerization of Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs).
DILRMP 3.0 builds on that foundation by seeking to connect these systems. It will link land records with cadastral maps, registration databases and court cases through the Land Stack, with the stated aim of making ownership easier to verify, facilitating institutional credit and reducing repeated interactions with government offices.
What are the key interventions?
DILRMP 3.0 proposes several measures to create a more integrated land-record system.
Universal Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN): Every land parcel will receive a unique 14-digit identification number, providing it with a secure and unambiguous digital identity.
Digital and georeferenced maps: Cadastral maps will be fully digitized and georeferenced, linking land records to precise geographic coordinates.
Paperless registration: The programme will introduce end-to-end paperless property registration and a new Registration Repository.
Registration Seva Kendras: The ministry plans to modernize 75 SROs into Registration Seva Kendras, with an allocation of ₹37.5 crore.
Digital revenue courts: Revenue courts will be integrated with digital land records through a paperless case-management system intended to improve tracking of disputes and reduce the time and cost of litigation.
NAKSHA: The programme will complete the NAKSHA pilot for urban areas, using digital mapping and geospatial technologies to modernize urban land records.
What will determine its success?
DILRMP 3.0 will be implemented across all states and Union territories with 100% central funding through a phased, performance-linked mechanism managed via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). Progress will also be monitored in real time.
But the bigger challenge is execution. Digitization cannot fix inaccurate surveys, poor-quality legacy records or ownership details that are not updated after transactions. The programme's success will also depend on coordination among state departments and their ability to integrate existing databases.
"DILRMP 3.0—with its emphasis on GIS enabled Land Mapping, 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar (ULPIN), and integrated revenue courts—looks robust on paper, its ground-level success will depend upon resolving structural and operational bottlenecks that have historically plagued land governance in India," said Paras Tyagi, president, centre for youth, culture, law and environment, an NGO.
Because land administration is largely handled by states, their implementation capacity will ultimately determine whether the new phase translates into fewer disputes, more reliable ownership records and easier property transactions.