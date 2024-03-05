Mint Explainer: What’s on Jaishankar’s agenda in South Korea and Japan?

What are the issues in bilateral ties?

Experts have said that Seoul and New Delhi have often found it hard to prioritise the other. India’s focus in East Asia has typically been on China and Japan, while South Korea’s recent efforts to diversify its foreign partners, such as through the New Southern Policy, have focussed on Southeast Asian countries rather than India. India has also raised concerns that its 2009 free trade agreement with South Korea is unbalanced in Seoul’s favour. Meanwhile, New Delhi and Tokyo have seen fairly anaemic growth in bilateral trade.