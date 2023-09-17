News
Mint Explainer: What’s on the agenda at the 78th UN General Assembly session?
Summary
- India is likely to raise longstanding demands, including for the reform of international institutions like the UN Security Council, which it wants to join as a permanent member
The general debate of the 78th UN General Assembly session is set to begin on Tuesday, September 19. From the current situation in Afghanistan to disarmament and other international security issues, Mint explains what’s on the agenda.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more