Mint Explainer: What’s on the agenda at the 78th UN General Assembly session?

What is the UN General assembly?

“The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the organization. Comprising all member states, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 member states of the United Nations has an equal vote," according to the body’s website. It meets from September to December every year to discuss specific issues and agendas, which pushes the organisation’s work forward.

