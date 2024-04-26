Mint Explainer: What the Subhash Chandra case means for personal guarantors
Summary
- It has implications for Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani, Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, and Bhushan Power and Steel promoter Sanjay Singal, who also face personal-insolvency proceedings in the NCLT.
New Delhi: On Monday the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Indiabulls Housing Finance's personal-insolvency plea against Subhash Chandra, chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, over guarantees given to a company called Vivek Infracon.