Mint Explainer: What the widening current-account deficit means for the economy
Summary
- The current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP in the April-June quarter and is expected to widen further in the coming months
New Delhi: India's current account deficit (CAD) widened in the April-June quarter to $9.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP from $1.3 billion in the preceding three months. The September quarter is expected to see a substantial widening of the deficit as the trade balance has been worsening sequentially, oil and higher core imports are rising, and services exports are slowing further. Mint explains the relevance of the data in the context of the Indian economy