Mint Explainer: What the widening current-account deficit means for the economy

What does this mean for the economy?

A country may need to borrow money to close the gap if it is unable to finance its current-account deficit through investments. This may result in higher levels of debt, which is detrimental to the economy. A large deficit can lead to reduced government spending, lower investment and higher inflation, all of which can hamper economic growth. Also, when a country's imports exceed its exports, it can lead to a decrease in demand for its currency and thus depreciation. This can in turn fuel inflation and reduce purchasing power.