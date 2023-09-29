Mint Explainer: What transpired at the Jaishankar-Blinken meeting?

What is America's position on Canada’s allegations?

Thus far, Washington has tried to tread a fine line by calling on India to cooperate with Canada without fully supporting Trudeau’s allegations. The State Department continued this policy prior to the Jaishankar-Blinken meeting in Washington. “It was a meeting of a number of countries and it did not come up in that meeting. But we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on this issue and urged them to fully cooperate with the Canadian investigation," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, when asked if Blinken raised Canada’s allegations with Jaishankar during the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in New York.