Mint Explainer: Why airlines are under fire over paid seats

The first window to bag an assured free seat is when booking a flight. In case a free seat is unavailable, it's best not to select any seat when booking and to do so when doing a web check-in 48 hours to 60 minutes before departure. This way you will automatically be assigned a free seat on the flight. However, it won't be of your choosing, so this may not be the best option if you're travelling in a large group and want to be seated together.