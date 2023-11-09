Mint Explainer: Why cloud seeding is easy to propose but hard to implement
Summary
- Many countries use this technology, including India and China, but implementing it is far from straightforward and risks damaging the environment
On Wednesday the Delhi government said it would attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding in a bid to tackle the city's worsening air pollution. It has asked a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur to prepare a proposal for cloud seeding, which will be submitted to the Supreme Court for approval.