Several countries have successfully used cloud seeding techniques. The US has implemented cloud-seeding programs in states such as California, Texas and Colorado. China, known for having one of the world’s most extensive cloud-seeding programs, uses various techniques to alleviate water scarcity. Russia has also used cloud seeding, notably for events such as the Moscow Victory Day Parade. The UAE also invests in cloud seeding technology to combat water shortages. Australia has conducted cloud-seeding operations in various states to increase rainfall in drought-affected areas. Israel and Thailand have used cloud seeding to augment water resources and address drought challenges. Indonesia, too, has explored cloud seeding methods to boost rainfall, particularly in agricultural regions.

