Mint Explainer: Why did Apple send threat notifications to prominent Indians?
Summary
- These notifications are to do with cyberattacks targeted at specific individuals, which are far less common and more dangerous than mass attacks
New Delhi: On 30 October, Apple sent an unusual notification to several prominent Indians, including members of Parliament Raghav Chadha and Shashi Tharoor, Congress media chairperson Pawan Khera, and others. The ‘threat notification’ said their devices may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. Mint explains.