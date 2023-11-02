Mint Explainer: Why did Apple send threat notifications to prominent Indians?

What has Apple said about the threat notifications?

“State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future," the company said. It clarified, “Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker."