Mint Explainer: Why does India want big cuts in Canada’s diplomatic strength?
Summary
- The move could affect the visa applications of thousands of Indians and further hamper the two countries' efforts to boost trade and defence ties
According to numerous media reports, India has asked Canada to sharply reduce the number of diplomats it has in the country. This is a significant move as Canada’s mission in India is among its largest anywhere in the world. It may also reflect that the spat between the two countries hasn’t cooled just yet.