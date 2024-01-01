Mint Explainer: Why has Sri Lanka banned Chinese ‘research vessels’?

Sri Lanka has imposed a one-year ban on Chinese “research vessels" in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to a report. India has been raising concerns about these vessels with Sri Lanka for some time now, amid speculation that they are used to track Indian military tests and survey strategically important waters. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to respect Indian strategic and security concerns.

India and China have been vying for dominance in Sri Lanka, which has been courting China to diversify its diplomatic relationships while attempting to strike a balance between the countries. While New Delhi has been a long-term partner of Sri Lanka, it comes with some baggage thanks to its involvement in the country's civil war.

Mint take a closer look at the issue.

What happened?

A report in the Indian media said that Sri Lanka has agreed to ban Chinese research vessels from its EEZ for a year. The report said the decision was communicated to India through diplomatic channels in late December.

The Wickremesinghe government notified the one-year ban last week, after India and the US red-flagged Colombo entertaining Chinese scientific research vessels and ballistic missile trackers in the Indian Ocean and providing them logistical support, the report said, quoting unnamed sources.

The development ban followed a request from China’s Xiang Yang Hong 3 “research vessel" to conduct deep-water research in Sri Lankan waters.

China has also asked the Maldives for permission to allow a research vessel to dock at its port for a deep water exploration of the South Indian ocean from January to May. India has asked both nations to not accede to China's requests, the report adds.

What's the background?

This is not the first time that a Chinese vessel has attempted such a visit. In October 2023, Shi Yan 6, another research vessel, docked at Colombo port. In 2022, the Yuan Wang 5 docked at Hambantota port and returned in December that year. That visit coincided with a sensitive Indian missile test.

India has conveyed its security concerns about these visits to Sri Lanka, amid suspicion that these “research vessels" conduct surveillance operations for the Chinese military.

During Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visited to New Delhi in July, New Delhi asked that Sri Lanka remain sensitive to India’s national-security interests. “We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined. And therefore, it is essential that we work together keeping in mind each other’s safety and sensitivities," said Prime Minister Modi. This reported ban on Chinese research vessels may be a step in that direction.

What's the larger strategic picture?

Sri Lanka has been trying to strike a balance between India and China. While New Delhi has been a long-term partner, it comes with some baggage thanks to its involvement in Sri Lankan politics, particularly during the country's civil war.

Colombo has courted China to diversify its diplomatic relationships and avoid over-dependence on India. Ties between India and Sri Lanka improved considerably after India provided it southern neighbour nearly $4 billion in aid to help tide its economic crisis.

Despite its close relations with India, Colombo will look to maintain ties with China, which recently announced a multibillion-dollar oil refinery investment in Hambantota.