Mint Explainer: Why has the surge in personal loans caused a stir?

Mint reported in June that the RBI was likely to raise risk weights on unsecured loans by 10-25 percentage points to caution banks against unfettered lending in this category. The higher the perceived risk, the greater the risk weight assigned to a particular loan category. Personal loans are usually meant for consumption and it is difficult for lenders to determine the end use of such credit. Industry experts are also mindful of any incipient stress in this portfolio and believe that though small in size, stress in personal loans could spread to other portfolios if not treated with caution.

