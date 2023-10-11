Mint Explainer: Why Indian aviation expects a historic Q3
Summary
- Strong demand momentum for air travel coupled with onset of the festival season is expected to result in record levels of air traffic, two airline executives told Mint
New Delhi: Indian aviation has experienced a whirlwind of changes over the past decade, with several airlines shutting down, new ones being launched, Air India being privatised, IndiGo stacking up a cumulative orderbook of over 1,000 aircraft, and ongoing consolidation in the sector.