Mint Explainer: Why Indian aviation expects a historic Q3

The government has set in motion various steps to handle the anticipated congestion at major airports ahead of the December quarter. The CISF will deploy additional manpower in two phases (by October and by November), the Bureau of Immigration will reinforce its staff from October, and airport operators have been asked to deploy additional X-ray machines, check-in counters, and self-check-in booths at airports. Airports have also been asked to use social media to provide real-time updates to passengers.

